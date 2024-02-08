Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: 10 key risks investors should know before investing in the ₹570-cr Jana SFB IPO issue
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO fully booked on the second day, with retail and non-institutional investor portions fully subscribed. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band set at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.
Jana Small Finance IPO: Jana Small Finance Bank IPO has opened on Wednesday, February 7, and will close on Friday, February 9. Jana SFB IPO has been fully booked on the second day.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started