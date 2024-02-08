Jana Small Finance IPO: Jana Small Finance Bank IPO has opened on Wednesday, February 7, and will close on Friday, February 9. Jana SFB IPO has been fully booked on the second day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the first day, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status was 88%. Retail (1.20 times)and Non-Institutional Investor (NII) portion (1.22 times) fully subscribed. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked 14%, and employee reserved portion was subscribed 31%.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share of the face value of ₹10 each. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO raised ₹166.95 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, February 6. The Jana Small Finance Bank IPO lot size is 36 equity shares and in multiples of 36 equity shares thereafter.

Jana SFB IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Jana Small Finance Bank IPO aims to raise ₹570 crore from its initial offer, out of which ₹462 crore is aimed at the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹108 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP or grey market premium is +52. This indicates Jana Small Finance Bank share price were trading at a premium of ₹52 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance IPO details.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP): The National Pension System Trust, PFRDA, IRDA, RBI, and other regulatory bodies all conduct inspections of Jana SFB. Its operations, cash flows, financial situation, and business might all suffer from non compliance with these authorities' findings.

According to the RBI's In-Principle Approval, RBI Final Approval, SFB Operating Guidelines, and SFB Licencing Guidelines, Jana SFB is subject to limitations regarding the Equity Shares.

The business, financial situation, operational outcomes, and cash flows of Jana SFB might all suffer if they are unable to keep up with or renew the legal and regulatory licences, permissions, and approvals that they need to run its company.

The RBI must provide its approval to any individuals who are put up to be named executive director, managing director, and chairman. Furthermore, under certain conditions, the RBI has the right and the ability to fire any employee or management.

Failure to comply with necessary AML, KYC, and CFT rules and regulations may result in liability, damage to the company's brand, and harm to the company's operations.

A bank with a low Core Deposit Ratio has less assets backed by deposits, which suggests that the bank has poor liquidity. There might be a negative impact on Jana SFB's operations, cash flows, financial situation, and company if it is unable to raise its core deposits ratio.

There is a chance that Jana SFB would further degrade asset quality and raise credit risk since it has extended new loans to microfinance loan customers with non-performing assets (NPAs; these borrowers are referred to as "Microfinance NPA Borrowers"). The proceeds of these new loans will nett off previous NPAs.

Jana SFB's financial status and operational outcomes may suffer if it is unable to manage the amount of our non-performing assets ("NPAs"), if it is unable to maintain sufficient provisioning coverage, or if laws requiring provisioning change.

Since microfinance loans make up the great majority of Jana SFB's loans and most borrowers of these loans have meagre income sources, Jana SFB's unsecured loans have a larger credit risk than its secured loans. Jana SFB's financial situation, operational outcomes, and cash flows would suffer if they were unable to recoup these advances in a timely way or at all.

Interest rate risk affects Jana SFB and if it were to occur, it would negatively impact its net interest margin, which would then negatively impact its net interest income and, ultimately, its operating and cash flow performance. Also Read: Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Issue sails through on second day; subscribed 1.4 times so far; check GMP, review

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!