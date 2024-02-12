Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, how to check application status online
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment is likely to be finalised today, February 12. Investors who have applied for the public issue can check their application status BSE website or on the official website of the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO registrar, which is KFin Technologies Private Limited.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd received a strong response from the primary market investors as seen in the subscription status of the IPO.
