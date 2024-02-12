Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd received a strong response from the primary market investors as seen in the subscription status of the IPO.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, February 7, and ended on Friday, February 9. The issue was booked 18.5 times against its offer size.

As bidding has closed, investors are eagerly waiting to know their Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date is most likely today, February 12.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Date

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment is likely to be finalised today, February 12. Investors who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online on the website of BSE or on the official website of the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO registrar, which is KFin Technologies Private Limited.

Investors who have been allotted shares in the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO will get the shares credited in their demat accounts on Tuesday, February 13. Those whose IPO application bids have been rejected, the company will issue refunds starting Tuesday.

Bidders can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFin Technologies web link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus to see their Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2] Select Jana Small Finance Bank Limited IPO

3] Enter Jana Small Finance Bank IPO application number

4] Enter your PAN details

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'

6] Hit the 'Submit' button.

Your Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status KFintech

1] Login at direct KFin Tech web link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus

2] Select Jana Small Finance Bank Limited IPO

3] Select either Application No or Demat Account or PAN

4] Enter the details as per the option selected

5] Enter Captcha

4] Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Your Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status will be available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today

The grey market is giving positive signals about the possible listing gain from the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO. According to stock market observers, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today is ₹37. This indicates that the Jana Small Finance Bank shares are trading at a premium of ₹37 in the grey market today.

Considering the IPO price and the GMP today, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO shares are likely to get listed at ₹451 apiece, which is 8.94% premium to the issue price of ₹414 per share.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription Status

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 18.50 times in total on Friday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. It received total bids for 18.71 crore equity shares as compared to 1,01,16,284 shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE.

The public issue was subscribed 5.46 times in the retail category and 25.05 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) portion was booked 38.75 times.

About Jana Small Finance Bank IPO

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO commenced for public subscription on February 7 and concluded today, February 9. The ₹570 crore worth issue comprised a fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore.

The IPO price band was ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. Ahead of the IPO opening, Jana Small Finance Bank had raised ₹166.95 crore by allotting 40,32,588 equity shares to 17 anchor investors on February 6.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the bank’s Tier-I capital base to meet the bank’s future capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The equity shares of Jana Small Finance Bank are likely to be listed on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Jana SFB IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

