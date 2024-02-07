Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 34% so far; retail portion booked 59%; check GMP, key details
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. Jana SFB IPO lot size is 36 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,904.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank opened for bidding today, January 7 and will close on Friday, February 9.
