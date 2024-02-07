Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank opened for bidding today, January 7 and will close on Friday, February 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO is a book built issue worth ₹570 crore and has been receiving decent response from retail investors so far on the first day.

Let us check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP, subscription status and other key details.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription Status Jana Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 34% so far on the first day as it received total bids for 34.66 lakh equity shares as compared to 1.01 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE till 12:25 pm.

The public issue was subscribed 0.59 times in the retail category and 0.25 times in the Non-Institutional Investors' (NII) category so far. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) are yet to bid for the IPO.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP Today Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹66 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Jana Small Finance Bank shares were trading higher by 15.94% than their IPO price at ₹480 in the grey market today.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Review Jana Small Finance Bank is the fourth largest small finance bank in terms of asset under management (AUM) and also in terms of deposit size as at September 30, 2023.

It is a digitalized bank and majority services are available in digital form to customers with integrated risk and governance framework and customer-centric organization with more than 16 years' experience in serving under banked and underserved customers along with pan-India presence with strong brand recognition, said brokerage firm Anand Rathi.

“At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/BV of 1.50x with a market cap of ₹43,300 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 14.40%. We believe that the IPO is fairly priced, hence we recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO," Anand Rathi said in a report.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing will be on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Details Jana Small Finance Bank IPO commenced for public subscription on January 7 and will conclude on January 9. The ₹570 crore worth issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. Jana SFB IPO lot size is 36 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,904.

Ahead of the IPO opening, Jana Small Finance Bank raised ₹166.95 crore by allotting 40,32,588 equity shares to 17 anchor investors on January 6.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date is most likely on February 12, and the company may initiate refunds and credit the shares to investors’ demat accounts on February 13.

The equity shares of Jana Small Finance Bank are likely to be listed on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Jana SFB IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

