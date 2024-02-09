Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed 4.5 times so far on last day; check GMP, review
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO commenced for public subscription on February 7 and will conclude today, February 9. The ₹570 crore worth issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank has received decent response from investors so far as the issue has been oversubscribed heavily.
