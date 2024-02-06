Jana Small Finance Bank is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) this week. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and will close on Friday, February 9.

The company has fixed the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.

Also read: Jana Small Finance Bank IPO opens next week. Price band fixed at ₹393 to ₹414 per share

Around 50 percent of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 35 percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15 percent for NII investors.

Jana Small Finance Bank Limited is a non-banking finance company primarily engaged in providing MSME loans, affordable housing loans, term loans to NBFC, loans against fixed deposits, two-wheeler loans and gold loans.

Jana SFB offers various unsecured loan products, including individual and micro business loans, agricultural and allied loans, and group loans.

The company witnessed a revenue increase by 20.82 percent and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 1365.12 percent between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

The Bank proposes to utilize the Net Proceeds from the Fresh Issue towards augmenting the Bank's Tier - 1 capital base to meet the Bank's future capital requirements. Further, the proceeds from the Fresh Issue will also be used towards meeting the expenses in relation to the Offer. The Bank expects to receive the benefits of listing the Equity Shares on the Stock Exchanges.

Also read: Polysil Irrigation Systems IPO: Here's price band, date, GMP and other details

Here are 10 important factors to consider before subscribing to the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO -

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO date: The book build issue will remain open from 7th to 9th February 2024. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band: The financial company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹ 393 to ₹ 414 per equity share. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO size: The small finance bank aims to raise ₹ 570 crore from its initial offer out of which ₹ 462 crore is aimed at issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹ 108 crore is reserved for the OFS route. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 36 company shares. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO promoters: The promoters of the company are Jana Capital Limited and Jana Holdings Limited. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, Jana Small Finance Bank's IPO allotment date is most likely on 12th February 2024. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing date: The IPO will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed as Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO book running manager: Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the book running lead managers of the Jana SFB IPO. Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP: The shares Jana Small Finance Bank are currently available at ₹ 80 apiece in the grey market, as per market observers.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!