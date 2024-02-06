Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: From price band to GMP - here are 10 things to know before subscribing to the issue
The shares Jana Small Finance Bank are currently available at ₹80 apiece in the grey market, as per market observers.
Jana Small Finance Bank is all set to launch its initial public offerings (IPO) this week. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and will close on Friday, February 9.
