Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: GMP, how to check status as focus shifts to allotment date
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today, say market observers
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd ended on Friday. After three days of bidding, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors. The book build issue got subscribed to the tune of nearly 18 times against its offer. As bidding has closed, all investors are eagerly waiting for the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th February 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.
