Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd ended on Friday. After three days of bidding, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscription status suggests that the public issue received a strong response from the primary market investors. The book build issue got subscribed to the tune of nearly 18 times against its offer. As bidding has closed, all investors are eagerly waiting for the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 12th February 2024 i.e. on Monday next week.

Meanwhile, after the closure of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO subscription, the grey market is still giving positive signals about the possible listing gain from the public issue.

According to stock market observers, shares of the Jana Small Finance Bank Limited are available at a premium of ₹41 in the grey market today.

Market observers said that Jana Small Finance Bank IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹41, which is ₹6 higher than its Friday GMP of ₹35. They said that the rise in the grey market sentiment can be attributed to two possible reasons — trend reversal on Dalal Street and positive response by investors. They said that the book build issue received close to 18 times subscriptions in three days of bidding from 7th to 9th February 2024.

As mentioned above, the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date is most likely on 12th February 2024. Those who have applied for the public issue can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or the official website of the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO registrar. KFin Technologies Private Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue. However, for more convenience, bidders can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or the direct KFin Technologies web link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus after the announcement of share allocation.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Jana Small Finance Bank Limited IPO;

3] Enter Jana Small Finance Bank IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Submit' button.

Your Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status KFintech

1] Login at direct KFin Tech web link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select Jana Small Finance Bank Limited IPO;

3] Select either Application No or Demat Account or PAN. Here we are taking PAN;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Enter Captcha; and

4] Click on the 'Submit' option.

Your Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or the Smartphone screen.

