Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: GMP signals positive debut of shares

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Listing: As the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment is done, investors now focus on the share listing which will take place on February 14.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank received strong response from investors across the board. The bidding for the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO commenced on February 7 and concluded on February 9.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing date is fixed on February 14, Wednesday.

Investors who have received Jana Small Finance Bank IPO share allotment will now keenly watch the trends in the grey market to know the estimated listing price of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO shares.

Let us check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today ahead of the share listing tomorrow.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP Today: Trends in the grey market indicate a positive debut for Jana Small Finance Bank shares on the stock exchanges. Jana Small Finance Bank shares command a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹28 apiece, as per stock market observers.

This shows, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today is ₹28 per share. It means, the equity shares of the bank are trading higher by ₹28 than their issue price of ₹414 apiece in the grey market.

Considering the issue price and the GMP today, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing price is estimated to be ₹442 per share, which is a premium of 6.76% to the issue price.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing will be on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Details Jana Small Finance Bank IPO opened on February 7 and closed on February 9. The company raised ₹570 crore from the public issue which comprised a fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore.

The IPO price band was ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. Ahead of the IPO opening, Jana Small Finance Bank had raised ₹166.95 crore by allotting 40.32 lakh equity shares to 17 anchor investors on February 6.

The equity shares of Jana Small Finance Bank will be listed on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the bank’s Tier-I capital base to meet the bank’s future capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO was subscribed 18.50 times in total. It received total bids for 18.71 crore equity shares as compared to 1.01 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE.

The public issue was subscribed 5.46 times in the retail category and 25.05 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) portion was booked 38.75 times.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment was finalised today, February 13.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Jana SFB IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

