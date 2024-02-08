Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank has sailed through on the second day as the issue IPO has been fully subscribed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, that opened for bidding on February 7, will close on Friday, February 9. The book built issue worth ₹570 crore and has received decent response from retail investors and Non-Institutional Investors (NII) so far.

Let us check Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP, subscription status and other key details. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription Status Jana Small Finance Bank IPO has been subscribed 1.43 times so far on Thursday, the second day of the bidding process. It received total bids for 1.44 crore equity shares as compared to 1.01 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE till 2:30 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 1.88 times in the retail category and 2.20 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) portion has been booked 14% so far.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP Today Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹59 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Jana Small Finance Bank shares were trading higher by 14.25% than their IPO price at ₹473 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Review Jana Small Finance Bank is the fourth largest small finance bank in terms of asset under management (AUM) and also in terms of deposit size as at September 30, 2023.

“At the upper price band of ₹414, Jana Small Finance Bank is available at a P/Bv of 1.4x (FY24E annualised), which appears to be reasonably priced compared to its peers. Considering its rapid growth in deposits, diversified loan portfolio, strong brand equity, improved asset quality ratios, healthy return ratios, and financial inclusion, we assign a “Subscribe" rating on a medium to long term basis," said Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing will be on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Details Jana Small Finance Bank IPO commenced for public subscription on February 7 and will conclude on February 9. The ₹570 crore worth issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. Jana SFB IPO lot size is 36 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,904.

Ahead of the IPO opening, Jana Small Finance Bank raised ₹166.95 crore by allotting 40,32,588 equity shares to 17 anchor investors on February 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date is most likely on February 12, and the company may initiate refunds and credit the shares to investors’ demat accounts on February 13.

The equity shares of Jana Small Finance Bank are likely to be listed on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Jana SFB IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!