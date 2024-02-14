Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing date today: Here's GMP, what experts indicate
The listing of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO could be around 445-455 with listing gain of around 8%.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank has been fixed on 14th February 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing will take place in a special pre-open session on 14th February 2024. Jana Small Finance Bank share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals.
