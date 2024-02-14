Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank has been fixed on 14th February 2024 i.e. today. As per the information available on the BSE website, the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing will take place in a special pre-open session on 14th February 2024. Jana Small Finance Bank share price will list on BSE and NSE and it will become open for trade on the bourses from 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Our Bank has filed the Prospectus dated February 09, 2024 with the RoC (the “Prospectus") and the Equity Shares (as defined below) are proposed to be listed on the Main Board platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE") and BSE Limited (“BSE") and the trading is expected to commence on February 14, 2024," the company said in its exchange filing.

According to market experts, Jana Small Finance Bank IPO received a decent repsonse from investors and got subscribed over 20x on the last day of bidding. The listing of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO could be around 445-455 with listing gain of around 8%. Those who have applied for listing gain, are advised to remain vigilant about the trade volume in special pre-open session.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “Jana Small Finance Bank IPO was offered at attractive valuations but it paid the price in over crowded primary market. The stock may be listed at a premium of ₹30 to ₹40 per share. However, in case of higher trade volume post-listing, we may witness some upside post-listing. So, those who have applied for listing gain, are advised to remain vigilant about the trade volume in special pre-open session. The issue may be listed in the ₹444 to ₹454 per share range."

Expecting a positive debut of Jana Small Finance Bank IPO, Shreyansh V.Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox, said, "Jana SFB IPO received a decent 20x subscription and we expect a decent listing gains of around 7% when it lists on the bourses on February 14. We believe that the small finance bank is growing as it has transitioned its focus from microfinance loans to expanding its secured loan book, including affordable housing loans, secured business loans, gold loans, MSME loans, and two-wheeler loans. Furthermore, the key trigger of Jana SFB's strong fundamentals is that it intends to strengthen its liability franchise with a focus on growing its deposit base to attain a stable and low-cost source of funding. Thus, we advise the investors who have been allotted the shares to hold them for the long term as the issue price has been reasonably valued at a P/BV of 1.4x as of September 2023."

Jana Small Finance IPO GMP today According to stock market observers, Jana Small Finance IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹16, which is ₹14 lower than yesterday's GMP. This means the grey market is signaling that Jana Small Finance IPO listing price would be around ₹430 ( ₹414 + ₹16).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

