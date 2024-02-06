Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Bank mobilises ₹167 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO will open for subscription on February 7 and close on February 9, 2024
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: Jana Small Finance Bank has raised ₹167 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Jana Small Finance Bank initial public offering (IPO) will open open for subscription on Wednesday, February 7 and closes on Friday, February 9. The small finance bank has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.
