Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market next week. The company has fixed the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.

The book build issue will open for bidders on 7th February 2024 i.e. on Wednesday next week and bidding for the public issue will end on 9th February 2024. So, the public offer will remain open from Wednesday to Friday next week. the small finance bank has proposed to list its shares on the BSE and NSE.

Important Jana Small Finance Bank IPO details

1] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP: Shares of the small finance bank are yet to trade in the grey market.

2] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price: The financial company has a fixed price band of the public issue at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.

3] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO date: The book build issue will remain open from 7th to 9th February 2024.

4] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO size: The small finance bank aims to raise ₹570 crore from its initial offer out of which ₹462 crore is aimed at issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹108 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 36 company shares.

6] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date: In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, Jana Small Finance Bank's IPO allotment date is most likely on 12th February 2024.

7] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on both BSE and NSE.

9] Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing date: The book build issue may be listed on 14th February 2024.

