Jana Small Finance Bank IPO opens next week. Price band fixed at ₹393 to ₹414 per share
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP: Shares of the company are yet to make debut in the grey market, say market observers
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank Limited is going to hit the Indian primary market next week. The company has fixed the Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.
