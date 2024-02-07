Jana Small Finance Bank IPO opens today; Check GMP, should you subscribe?
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. The small finance bank has proposed to list its shares on the BSE and NSE.
Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank opens for public subscription today. The book built issue will remain open for bidders till Friday, February 9.
