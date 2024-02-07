Jana Small Finance Bank IPO opens today; Check GMP, should you subscribe?

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank opens for public subscription today. The book built issue will remain open for bidders till Friday, February 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO price band has been fixed at ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share. The small finance bank has proposed to list its shares on the BSE and NSE.

The company aims to raise ₹570 crore from its initial offer that is a combination of fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jana SFB IPO lot size is 36 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,904.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment date is most likely on February 12, and the company may initiate refunds and credit the shares to investors’ demat accounts on February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The equity shares of Jana Small Finance Bank are likely to be listed on February 14, on both BSE and NSE. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Ahead of the IPO opening, Jana Small Finance Bank raised ₹166.95 crore from 17 anchor investors on January 6. It has allotted 40,32,588 equity shares to 17 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹414 per equity share (including premium of ₹404 per equity shares) with face value of ₹10 per share.

SBI Life Insurance Company, East Bridge Capital Master Fund were among the biggest anchor investors. Citigroup Global, Turnaround Opportunity Fund, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance, 360 One Mutual Fund, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI General Insurance Company, and Kotak Iconic Fund also participated in the company's anchor book.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Jana SFB IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO listing will be on February 14, on both BSE and NSE.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP Jana Small Finance Bank IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹66 per share, as per market observers. This indicates that Jana Small Finance Bank shares were trading higher by 15.94% than their IPO price at ₹480 in the grey market today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Should you subscribe to Jana Small Finance Bank IPO? Jana Small Finance Bank is the fourth largest small finance bank in terms of asset under management (AUM) and also in terms of deposit size as at September 30, 2023.

It is a digitalized bank and majority services are available in digital form to customers with integrated risk and governance framework and customer-centric organization with more than 16 years’ experience in serving under banked and underserved customers along with pan-India presence with strong brand recognition, said brokerage firm Anand Rathi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/BV of 1.50x with a market cap of ₹43,300 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 14.40%. We believe that the IPO is fairly priced, hence we recommend a ‘Subscribe’ rating to the IPO," Anand Rathi said in a report.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!