Jana Small Finance Bank IPO Listing: Jana Small Finance Bank shares made a weak stock market debut on Wednesday as the stock was listed at ₹396 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 4.35% to the issue price of ₹414 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On NSE, Jana Small Finance Bank shares were listed with a discount of 4.35% at ₹396 apiece.

Jana Small Finance Bank raised ₹570 crore from the recently concluded initial public offer (IPO) which comprised a fresh issue of 1.12 crore equity shares aggregating to ₹462 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.08 lakh shares aggregating to ₹108 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bidding for Jana Small Finance Bank IPO opened on February 7 and closed on February 9. The IPO price band was ₹393 to ₹414 per equity share.

Ahead of the IPO, Jana Small Finance Bank had raised ₹166.95 crore from anchor investors. The company had allotted 40.32 lakh equity shares to 17 anchor investors on February 6. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the bank’s Tier-I capital base to meet the bank’s future capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO had received strong response from investors across the categories. It was subscribed 18.50 times in total.

The issue received total bids for 18.71 crore equity shares as compared to 1.01 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE.

The public offer was subscribed 5.46 times in the retail category and 25.05 times in the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) category, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) portion was booked 38.75 times.

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO allotment was fixed on February 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Jana SFB IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!