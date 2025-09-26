Jaro Institute IPO: Check step-by-step allotment status, latest GMP, subscription

Jaro Institute IPO Allotment: Jaro Institute’s initial public offering (IPO) witnessed strong investor demand. With bidding now closed, attention has shifted to the IPO allotment date, which is expected today, September 26, 2025.

The issue was open for subscription between September 23 and 25. Shares of Jaro Institute are scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 30.

The company will soon finalise the IPO allotment status. Following this, equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants, while refunds for those who did not receive allotments will be processed on September 26.

Investors can check the IPO allotment status online via the websites of BSE, NSE, or through the official portal of Bigshare Services, the registrar for the Jaro Institute IPO.

Jaro Institute IPO Allotment Status Check Check via BSE - Visit the BSE allotment status page: BSE IPO Allotment

- Select ‘Equity’ under Issue Type.

- Choose ‘Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research’ from the Issue Name dropdown.

- Enter your Application Number or PAN.

- Tick ‘I am not a robot’ and click Search.

Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Check via NSE - Visit the NSE IPO allotment page: NSE IPO Allotment

- Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’.

- Choose ‘Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research’ from the Issue Name dropdown.

- Enter your PAN and Application Number.

- Click Submit.

Your IPO allotment status will appear on the screen.

Check via Bigshare Services (IPO Registrar) - Visit the registrar’s website: Bigshare IPO Allotment

- Select ‘Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research’ from the Company dropdown.

- Choose to search by PAN, Application Number, DP ID, or Account Number.

- Enter the relevant details.

- Click Search.

The allotment status will be displayed immediately.

Jaro Institute IPO GMP Today Jaro Institute shares are showing a strong grey market premium (GMP) following robust investor subscription. Market experts indicated that the IPO GMP today stands at ₹73 per share, suggesting that the stock is trading ₹73 above its issue price in the grey market.

The current GMP implies that Jaro Institute’s estimated listing price could be around ₹963 per share, reflecting a premium of approximately 8.20 percent over the issue price of ₹890.

Jaro Institute IPO Subscription Status, Key details The ₹450 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Jaro Institute comprises a fresh issue of 0.19 crore shares aggregating ₹170 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.31 crore shares worth ₹280 crore. Promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe is offloading equity shares valued at ₹400 crore through the OFS route. According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Salunkhe holds a majority 78.2 percent stake in the company.

The IPO is priced in the range of ₹846–890 per share, with a lot size of 16 shares, translating into a minimum retail investment of ₹14,240. Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the share sale, providing promoters and selling shareholders an exit route.

The company has stated that net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for marketing, brand-building, and advertising initiatives, prepayment or scheduled repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and general corporate purposes.

The IPO witnessed robust subscription, with overall demand at 23.20 times. Retail investors contributed 9.15 times subscription, while non-institutional investors (NII) were subscribed 37.32 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) had a subscription of 37.19 times.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. acted as the registrar of the issue.

About Jaro Education Founded in 2009 by Sanjay Salunkhe, who serves as chairman and managing director, Jaro Education offers technology-driven degree programs and certification courses in collaboration with partner institutions, catering to both students and C-Suite professionals.

As of March 31, 2024, the institute operates over 22 offices and learning centres across major Indian cities for offline learning and 15 tech studio setups on IIM campuses. It collaborates with 34 partner institutions, including premier Indian institutes like IITs and IIMs, as well as global institutions such as the Swiss School of Management and the Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto.