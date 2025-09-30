Jaro Institute IPO listing date today: GMP, experts signal debut of shares with a modest premium

Jaro Institute IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Tuesday, September 30) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Jaro Institute share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Tuesday's trades. Jaro Institute share price share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to a notice from BSE, trading members of the Exchange are notified that starting Tuesday, September 30, 2025, the equity shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

Also Read | Tata Capital MD explains discounted IPO price band

Jaro Institute IPO allotment was finalised on Friday, September 26. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Monday, September 29. On Friday, also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Jaro Institute IPO subscription status was 22.06 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday, September 25 as per BSE data.

Jaro Institute IPO GMP today Jaro Institute IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹43. This indicates Jaro Institute share price were trading at a premium of ₹43 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jaro Institute share price was indicated at ₹933 apiece, which is 4.83% higher than the IPO price of ₹890.

According to the grey market trends from the last 15 sessions, the present GMP ( ₹43) indicates a downward trend. The lowest recorded GMP stands at ₹0.00, whereas the peak GMP has reached ₹123, as noted by experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Jaro Institute IPO listing price prediction Harshal Dasani, Business Head, INVasset PMS, said that the online education and upskilling market in India is expanding fast, yet it remains competitive and cost-intensive, with customer acquisition and retention as critical drivers. Proceeds are earmarked for marketing and debt repayment, strengthening the balance sheet. With retail oversubscription at nearly 9 times and GMP indicating a healthy premium, the issue is positioned as a tactical listing gains play. A more durable long-term view would hinge on revenue diversification across partners and tighter control on acquisition costs.

According to Jaro Institute’s ₹450 crore IPO, priced at ₹846–890, closed at over 22 times subscription, with QIBs leading the demand at 35 times. The company has delivered rapid topline and margin growth, aided by its partnerships with universities and professional programs. However, concentration risk is visible, with over 80% of revenues linked to its top 10 partners and ~73% of FY25 revenues coming from Western India. At the upper band, the IPO commands a mid-30s P/E and mid-20s EV/EBITDA multiple, reflecting optimism on growth sustainability.