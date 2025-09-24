Jaro Institute IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue subscribed 1.11x so far. Check GMP, review, subscription status, more.Apply or not?

Jaro Institute IPO Day 2 LIVE: Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research (Jaro Education) launches its initial public offering (IPO) for subscription between September 23 and September 25. Jaro Institute IPO price band is set between ₹846 and ₹890 per share for its first public offering. Jaro Institute IPO GMP today is ₹123.
Jaro Institute IPO includes a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹170 crore, alongside an Offer for Sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹280 crore from promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe.
From the fresh issuance, ₹81 crore is allocated for marketing, brand development, and advertising, ₹45 crore is intended for debt repayment, and the remaining amount is designated for general corporate purposes.
Established in 2009 by Salunkhe, Jaro Education provides degree and certification programs in partnership with various institutions. Nuvama Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and Systematix Corporate Services act as the lead managers for the IPO, while Bigshare Services serves as the IPO registrar.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Jaro Institute IPO saw an 87% subscription rate on its first day of the share sale on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 3,241,168 shares out of the 3,723,404 shares available, according to information from the NSE. The non-institutional investors' segment was subscribed 1.82 times. The portion allocated for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was 69% subscribed, while that for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) stood at 47%.
Jaro Institute announced on Monday that it raised ₹135 crore from anchor investors before its initial public offering (IPO). As per a notice posted on BSE's website, participants in the anchor round include Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Nomura Singapore, Societe Generale, 360 ONE fund, WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund (MF), and ITI MF. In total, the brokerage firm has distributed 15.16 lakh equity shares to 19 funds at a price of ₹890 each.
Jaro Institute IPO subscription status was 1.10 times on day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 1.02 times, and NII portion has been booked 2.13 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 47% bids.
The company has received bids for 40,94,720 shares against 37,23,404 shares on offer, at 10:54 IST, according to data on BSE.
Jaro Institute IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹123. This indicates Jaro Institute share price were trading at a premium of ₹123 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jaro Institute share price was indicated at ₹1,013 apiece, which is 13.82% higher than the IPO price of ₹890.
According to the activities in the grey market over the past ten sessions, today’s IPO GMP is trending upwards and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP stands at ₹123, as per expert opinions.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.