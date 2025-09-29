Jaro Institute IPO listing date in focus. Here’s what GMP signals about share debut tomorrow

Jaro Institute IPO Listing: The equity shares of higher education and upskilling platform, Jaro Institute of Technology Management & Research Ltd., are set to make their debut in Dalal Street on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, after its initial public offering (IPO) received stellar demand.

The public issue was open from September 23 to 25, and the IPO allotment date was on September 26. Jaro Institute IPO listing date is September 30, and the equity shares of the company will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Ahead of the Jaro Institute IPO listing tomorrow, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price of the stock. Here’s what Jaro Institute IPO GMP today indicates.

Jaro Institute IPO GMP Today Jaro Institute IPO GMP today is ₹42 per share, market experts said. This indicates that Jaro Institute shares are trading higher by ₹42 apiece in the grey market than their issue price.

Considering Jaro Institute IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the stock would be ₹932 apiece, which is at a premium of 4.72% to the IPO price of ₹890 per share.

Jaro Institute IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, and closed on Thursday, September 25, while the IPO allotment date was September 26. Jaro Institute IPO listing date is September 30, and the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Jaro Institute IPO price band was ₹846 to ₹890 per share. The company raised ₹450 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 19.10 lakh equity shares worth ₹170 crore, and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 31.46 lakh shares amounting to ₹280 crore.

Jaro Institute IPO was subscribed 22.06 times in total, NSE Data showed. The Retail Investors category was booked 8.71 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 35.48 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 35.35 times subscription.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is Jaro Institute IPO registrar.