Jaro Institute IPO listing: Shares debut flat on NSE, BSE, drop 15%. Details here

Jaro Institute IPO listing: Shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research debuted flat on the BSE and the NSE on Tuesday, September 30, in a lacklustre market. Jaro Institute share price opened at ₹890 on the NSE and the BSE, at par with the issue price.

After a flat opening, the stock dropped about 15 per cent to hit a low of ₹756.60 on the BSE and on the NSE, the stock fell 18 per cent to the level of ₹732.50.

The stock's listing failed to meet grey market expectations.

Jaro Institute IPO GMP (grey market premium) today was ₹43, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jaro Institute shares was ₹933 apiece, nearly 5 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹890.

Jaro Institute IPO details The mainboard IPO, which was a combination of fresh issue of 0.19 crore shares and an offer for sale of 0.31 crore shares, opened for public subscription on Tuesday, September 23, and concluded on Thursday, September 25.

Jaro Institute IPO price band was set at ₹846 to ₹890 per share. The issue saw an overall subscription of over 23 times.

Jaro Institute is one of India’s online higher education and upskilling platform companies.

According to the company's RHP, it markets and facilitates delivery of a diversified range of online degree programs, including D.B.A., MBA, M.Com., M.A., PGDM, M.C.A., M.Sc., B.Com., BCA, as well as cross-disciplinary certification courses, in partnership with 36 Partner Institutions, including 16 tier-1 universities and institutions (which include 7 IIMs and 7 IITs and 15 Tier-2 universities and institutions as of March 31, 2025.

