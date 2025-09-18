Jaro Institute IPO to open on Sept 23: Here's the price band, issue size and other key details

Online higher education and upskilling platform Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Limited is all set to launch its ₹450 crore initial public offering (IPO).

The company offers customised, technology-enabled degree and certification programmes in partnership with various institutions.

Its portfolio spans a wide range of courses, including Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Arts (M.A.), Master of Commerce (M.Com), Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), along with several other degree programmes.

Additionally, it provides certification courses—delivered online, in hybrid formats, and in-person—covering areas such as fintech, management, data science, design thinking, business analytics, and digital marketing.

Jaro Institute IPO details The ₹450 crore IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, September 23 and close on Thursday, September 25.

The company has fixed the price band at ₹846 to ₹890 per share. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹170 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹280 crore by promoter Sanjay Namdeo Salunkhe.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for prepayment or repayment of outstanding borrowings, marketing, brand promotion, and advertising expenses, with a portion also allocated for general corporate purposes.

Investors can subscribe to the Jaro Institute IPO with a minimum bid of one lot equivalent to 16 shares.

Of the total issue, 50 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 35 per cent for retail investors.

The allotment of Jaro Institute IPO will be finalised on September 26.

Nuvama Wealth Management, Systematix Corporate Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the issue's book-running lead managers, while Bigshare Service serves as the registrar.