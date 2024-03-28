Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO: Issue subscribed over 1.46 times on day 1, check GMP and other key details
The Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO was subscribed over 1.46 times on the first day of subscription. The SME IPO received 23,77,600 share application against offered 16,33,600 shares, on Thursday, March 28.
Gujarat-based Jay Kailash Namkeen initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 28. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 1.46 times on the first day of bidding.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started