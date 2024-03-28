The Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO was subscribed over 1.46 times on the first day of subscription. The SME IPO received 23,77,600 share application against offered 16,33,600 shares, on Thursday, March 28.

Gujarat-based Jay Kailash Namkeen initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 28. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO was subscribed over 1.46 times on the first day of bidding.

Founded in 2021, Jay Kailash Namkeen Limited specializes in the production of packaged Indian snacks. Its diverse product range comprises Chana Jor Namkeen, Masala Chana Jor, Pudina Chana, Masala Mung Jor, Plain Mung Jor, Soya Sticks, Haldi Chanas, Chana dal, Sev Murmura & Garlic Sev Murmura, Bhavnagari Gathiya, Chana Dal, Sing Bhujia, Popcorn, Roasted Peanuts, and more.

The Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is an entirely a fresh issue of 16.34 lakh shares, with 464,000 shares (28.40%) allocated to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 310,400 shares (19.00%) allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and 776,000 shares (47.50%) allocated to Retail Individual Investors (RII).

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO subscription status The Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO was subscribed over 1.46 times on the first day of subscription. The SME IPO received 23,77,600 share application against offered 16,33,600 shares, on Thursday, March 28.

The retail category was subscribed 1.87 times, received 14,54,400 shares against offered 7,76,000 shares. Meanwhile, QIB and NII were subscribed 0.89 times and 1.30 times, respectively.

QIB section received 4,11,200 applications against allocated 4,64,000 shares, whereas, NII received 5,12,000 shares against allocated 3,93,600 share applications, on the first day of bidding.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO details The Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is a book-built offering valued at ₹11.93 crores. This issuance comprises solely of 16.34 lakh newly issued shares.

The price band for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO has been fixed at ₹70 to ₹73 per share. Allocation for the IPO is anticipated to be confirmed by Thursday, April 4, 2024. Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is scheduled to be listed on BSE SME, with a tentative listing date set for Monday, April 8, 2024.

Investors have the option to bid for a minimum of 1600 shares, with the opportunity to increase their bid in multiples of this amount. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of ₹116,800.

Expert Global Consultants Private Limited serves as the book running lead manager for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO, with Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd acting as the issue's registrar. Rikhav Securities is designated as the market maker for the Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO.

Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO GMP today The shares of Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is currently trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market premium (GMP), as per investorgain.com.

According to analysts at investorgain, the lowest GMP of Jay Kailash Namkeen IPO is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹38. This means that the Jay Kailash Namkeen SME IPO's estimated listing price is ₹111, which is 52.05 per cent more than the IPO price of ₹73.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

