Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

Jayesh Logistics IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of a comprehensive logistics solutions provider Jayesh Logistics Ltd received strong demand from investors. The bidding period has ended and investors now focus on Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

Advertisement

The SME IPO was open from October 27 to 29, and Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment date is likely today, 30 October 2025. The IPO listing date is November 3, and Jayesh Logistics shares will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for SME companies.

Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment status will be finalised soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on October 31.

Also Read | Will Lenskart IPO valuation spoil the share debut party on Dalal Street?

Investors can check Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment status through the websites of NSE and IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Jayesh Logistics IPO registrar.

In order to do Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment status online.

Advertisement

Jayesh Logistics IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Jayesh Logistics Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Jayesh Logistics IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Choose ‘Jayesh Logistics Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Advertisement

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Jayesh Logistics IPO GMP Today Jayesh Logistics shares are commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP) today. According to analysts, Jayesh Logistics IPO GMP today is ₹9 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Jayesh Logistics shares are trading higher by ₹9 apiece than their issue price.

Jayesh Logistics IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Jayesh Logistics shares would be ₹131 apiece, which is at a premium of 7.38% to the IPO price of ₹122 per share.

Advertisement

Jayesh Logistics IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Monday, October 27, and closed on Wednesday, October 29. Jayesh Logistics IPO allotment date is likely today, 30 October 2025, while the IPO listing date is November 3, Monday. Jayesh Logistics shares will be listed on NSE SME.

The company raised ₹28.63 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 23.47 lakh shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹116 to ₹122 per share.

Jayesh Logistics IPO has been subscribed 65.59 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 51.79 times in the Retail individual investors category, 40.86 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment, and 138.75 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Advertisement

Indcap Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Jayesh Logistics IPO registrar.