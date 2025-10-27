Jayesh Logistics IPO Day 1: Issue booked 1.21x so far, NII's steal the show; check GMP, issue details

Jayesh Logistics IPO commenced on Monday, October 27 and will conclude on Wednesday, October 29. Jayesh Logistics IPO price band has been set at ₹116 to ₹122 equity share, each with a face value of ₹10. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 1,000 equity shares and in multiples of 1,000 shares thereafter.

Jayesh Logistics operates in the logistics and supply chain management sector, primarily offering freight services utilizing road transport such as trucks and rail, along with various non-freight services. These services include loading and unloading, truck rental known as Truck Forwarding Note “TFN”, customs clearance, and machinery rental, catering to over 200 clients across diverse industries including iron and steel, infrastructure equipment, cement, heavy industrial machinery, and engineering construction machinery.

Jayesh Logistics manages both domestic and international consignments. The company also offers non-freight support, allowing them to meet a variety of supply chain needs for their clients and deliver comprehensive solutions.

The founders of the Company are Sanjay Kumar Kundaliya, Navita Kundaliya, Bishnu Kumar Bajaj, Rashmi Bajaj, and Rishi Maheshwari along with RHMB India Private Limited.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's publicly listed competitors include SJ Logistics India Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 10.69), AVG Logistics Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 14.69), and Ritco Logistics Ltd (with a P/E ratio of 18.60).

Jayesh Logistics IPO subscription status Jayesh Logistics IPO subscription status is 99% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 79%, and NII portion was booked 3.09 times. The qualified institutional buyers portion is yet to be booked.

The company has received bids for 16,53,000 shares against 16,71,000 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 12:44 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Jayesh Logistics IPO details Jayesh Logistics is launching an IPO that consists of a new issuance of 23.47 lakh shares, all of which are newly created equity. The company intends to utilize the net funds for the acquisition of side-wall trailers ( ₹8.8 crore), to meet working capital requirements ( ₹11.2 crore), and for the second phase of implementing its Smart Logistics application ( ₹0.7 crore). The remaining funds will be allocated to general corporate purposes.

Jayesh Logistics IPO GMP today Jayesh Logistics IPO GMP today is ₹5. This indicates Jayesh Logistics share price is trading at a premium of ₹5 in the grey market on Monday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jayesh Logistics share price was indicated at ₹127 apiece, which is 4.10% higher than the IPO price of ₹122.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

