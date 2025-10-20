Jayesh Logistics IPO to open next Monday: Price band, date among 10 key details that investors must know

Jayesh Logistics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jayesh Logistics is set to kick off next week, with an aim to raise nearly ₹28 crore. Before the SME IPO opens for bidding next week, here are the key things that investors must know about the issue:

Jayesh Logistics IPO Key Details 1. Jayesh Logistics IPO Dates: Jayesh Logistics IPO will open for subscription on Monday, October 27 and close on Wednesday, October 29.

2. Jayesh Logistics IPO Size: The company is looking to raise ₹28.64 crore at the upper end of the price band of the IPO.

3. Jayesh Logistics IPO Issue Structure: Jayesh Logistics IPO is entirely a fresh share sale of 0.23 crore shares. This means the funds raised will go to the company as there is no offer for sale component.

4. Jayesh Logistics IPO Price Band: Jayesh Logistics IPO is priced at ₹116 to ₹122 per share.

5. Jayesh Logistics IPO Lot Size: Investors can apply for Jayesh Logistics IPO in lots of 1,000 shares. This means that to subscribe to at least one lot of the IPO at the upper end of the issue, investors need to shell out ₹2,44,000 as they need to apply for at least two lots.

6. Jayesh Logistics IPO Objective: The company plans to use the IPO proceeds for funding expenditure towards the purchase of side wall trailers, meeting working capital needs, implementation of phase 2 of Smart Logistics Application and general corporate purposes.

7. Jayesh Logistics IPO Reservation: In the IPO, not more than 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), not less than 35% for the retail investors and not less than 15% for the non-institutional investors (NIIs).

8. Jayesh Logistics IPO BRLM: Indcap Advisors is the book running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

9. Jayesh Logistics IPO GMP: The shares of Jayesh Logistics are not commanding any grey market premium yet. This means Jayesh Logistics IPO GMP today is ₹0. Currently, investors are unlikely to generate any listing gains from the IPO.

Jayesh Logistics IPO Details

10. About Jayesh Logistics: Jayesh Logistics is a service provider in the logistics and supply chain management industry, primarily offering freight services using road transportation, such as trucks and railways. It also provides non-freight services such as loading and unloading, truck on hire, customs clearance, and machinery on hire. It serves over 200 clients across various industries, including iron and steel, infrastructure equipment, cement, heavy industrial machinery, engineering, construction machinery, and more.