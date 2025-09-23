JD Cables IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, step-by-step guide to check share allotment status online for SME IPO

JD Cables IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of cables and conductors manufacturer JD Cables Ltd received robust demand from investors. The focus now shifts towards JD Cables IPO allotment date, which is likely today.

The SME IPO was open for subscription from September 18 to 22, while JD Cables IPO allotment date is likely today, September 23, and the IPO listing date is September 25. JD Cables shares will be listed on BSE SME.

The company will finalise the JD Cables IPO allotment status soon. After the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on September 24.

Investors can check JD Cables IPO allotment status online, through the websites of BSE and IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is JD Cables IPO registrar.

In order to do JD Cables IPO allotment status check online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are steps to check JD Cables IPO allotment status online:

JD Cables IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘JD Cables Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your JD Cables IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

JD Cables IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘JD Cables Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your JD Cables IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

JD Cables IPO GMP Today JD Cables shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP), backed by robust subscription. According to market experts, JD Cables IPO GMP today is ₹43 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, JD Cables shares are trading higher by ₹43 than their issue price.

JD Cables IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹195 apiece, which is at a 28.29% premium to the IPO price of ₹152 per share.

JD Cables IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue was open for subscription from Thursday, September 18, to Monday, September 22. JD Cables IPO allotment date is likely 23 September 2025, and the IPO listing date is September 25. JD Cables IPO is an SME IPO and the equity shares will be listed on BSE SME.

JD Cables IPO price band was set at ₹144 to ₹152 per share. The company raised ₹95.99 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 52.37 lakh equity shares worth ₹79.61 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of 7.61 lakh shares aggregating to ₹11.58 crore.

JD Cables IPO has been subscribed 127.78 times in total, BSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 106.89 times in the retail investors category, 125.44 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 179.28 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the JD Cables IPO registrar.