JFL Life Sciences SME IPO: Retail investors show strong appetite on Day 1

Under the public issue, a total of 29,78,000 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each are offered at an issue price of ₹61 per equity share. The issue size is around ₹1,816.58 lakh.
Pharma company, JFL Life Sciences launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. The issue will be available for subscription till August 30. On the first day, currently, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail individual investors (RII) have shown interest in the issue. So far, the IPO has been subscribed by more than 46% against the total offered size. The company plans to raise approximately ₹18.17 crore from the public offer. The IPO is only available on NSE for bidding.
As per NSE data, at around 4.20, the issue has received bidding for 13,72,000 equity shares - which is 46.07% of the total offered size of 29,78,000 equity shares.
Further, the data shows that Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs) have made NIL bidding. While NIIs have bid for 3,42,000 equity shares, on the other hand, RIIs have made the highest bidding to the tune of 10,30,000 equity shares.
From the total issue, about 1.5 lakh equity shares aggregating to ₹91.50 lakh are reserved for subscription by the market maker.
GYR Capital Advisors are the lead manager for the issue.
Post the issue, JFL Life Sciences will be listed on NSE Emerge.
JFL Life Sciences plans to utilise the net proceeds for repayment of secured and unsecured loans; further for funding working capital requirements; and for general corporate purposes.
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, JFL Life Sciences is engaged in the business of manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in domestic as well as international business. With a market presence in PAN India, products of JFL are supplied to 10 developed and developing countries throughout the World.
To maintain its competitiveness and to further the cause of health care JFL has laid a strong R&D foundation and an FDA-approved state-of-the-art manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad.
The company exports its products majorly to African countries, Middle Eastern countries, and CIS countries, mainly through merchant exporters.
As of February 28, 2022, JFL's domestic sales comprise 23.02% while the export sales comprise 76.98%. Its total revenue from FY19 to FY21 grew by only 1.70% while Profit After Tax from FY19 to FY21 increased by 33.87%.