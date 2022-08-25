JFL Life Sciences SME IPO: Retail investors show strong appetite on Day 1

Pharma company, JFL Life Sciences launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday. The issue will be available for subscription till August 30. On the first day, currently, non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail individual investors (RII) have shown interest in the issue. So far, the IPO has been subscribed by more than 46% against the total offered size. The company plans to raise approximately ₹18.17 crore from the public offer. The IPO is only available on NSE for bidding.

