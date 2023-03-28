JG Chemicals gets Sebi's nod to launch BSE, NSE IPO. To raise ₹202.5 crore via fresh issue3 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 02:44 PM IST
JG Chemicals IPO: Net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in its material arm BDJ Oxides
JG Chemicals IPO: Kolkata-based Zinc Oxide manufacturer, JG Chemicals Ltd has received final observation from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The company had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi on January 4, 2023. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of ₹202.50 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 5.7 million equity shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×