JG Chemicals IPO net proceeds

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for investment in its material arm BDJ Oxides. The company will use ₹45 crore for repayment of the debt, ₹5.31 crore to set up a research and development center, ₹65 crore for funding its long-term working capital requirement for its subsidiary, and ₹35 crore for its own long-term working capital requirement and general corporate purposes.