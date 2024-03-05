JG Chemicals IPO has opened for subscription today (Tuesday, March 5), and will close on Thursday, March 7. JG Chemicals IPO had a great start on its first day of subscription.

JG Chemicals IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Investors can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter. JG Chemicals raised ₹75.35 crore from anchor investors on Monday, March 4.

In terms of both output and income, JG Chemicals is India's largest manufacturer of zinc oxide, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Numerous industrial sectors, including the rubber sector (tyres and related products), ceramics, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, electronics and batteries, agrochemicals and fertilisers, specialty chemicals, lubricants, oil and gas and animal feed, use the company's products.

As per the RHP, the company's listed peers are Rajratan Global Wire Ltd ( with a P/E of 33.43), NOCIL Ltd (with a P/E of 30.97), and Yasho Industries Ltd (with a P/E of 30.03).

JG Chemicals IPO, which is worth 251.19 crore, comprises a fresh issue of ₹165 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,900,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10, aggregating to ₹86.19 crore, each by the promoters and other investors.

Here are some of the key risks listed by the company in its Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP):

One main product—zinc oxide—in a variety of grades is nearly the sole source of revenue for the firm; any decline in demand for this product might have a negative impact on both the commercial and financial performance of the enterprise.

A decline in the performance of its major subsidiary, BDJ Oxides Private Limited, might have a negative impact on the firm's operations, finances, and overall business outlook. This is because the company depends heavily on the business activities of this subsidiary.

A substantial portion of the business's revenue comes from a handful of clients. Their business, financial standing, and operational outcomes may suffer if one or more of these clients decide not to purchase from them.

The company's logo is not protected by trademark registration. The commercial, financial standing, and operational outcomes of the company might suffer if it is unable to defend its intellectual property rights.

The rubber and tyre industries play a major role in the company's activities, and its business is not sufficiently diversified to include other application industries.

Obtaining raw materials from foreign vendors is crucial to the company's operations. With its raw material suppliers, the company does not have long-term contracts in place, so any rise in the price or decrease in the availability of these raw materials might negatively impact its commercial and operational outcomes.

Strikes, work stoppages, or rising pay demands from the company's workers or suppliers might have a substantially negative impact on the company's manufacturing operations.

During the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2021, the company's cash flows utilised for operational operations were negative.

The firm needs a number of licences and approvals to conduct business, and it might have a negative impact on operations if it is unable to get or maintain these licences and permits on time or at all.

The business depends on outside suppliers for logistics and transportation services. Any rise in these entities' fees might have a negative impact on their operations, financial situation, and company.

