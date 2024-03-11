JG Chemicals IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
JG Chemicals IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Investors can check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Ltd. Refund process for non-allottees begins on March 12. Listing date on March 13.
JG Chemicals IPO allotment date today: JG Chemicals IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 11). The investors who applied for JG Chemicals IPO can check the JG Chemicals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. JG Chemicals IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 5, and closed on Thursday, March 7. JG Chemicals IPO subscription status was 27.78 times on the final day of bidding, as per BSE data.
