JG Chemicals IPO allotment date today: JG Chemicals IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, March 11). The investors who applied for JG Chemicals IPO can check the JG Chemicals IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd. JG Chemicals IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 5, and closed on Thursday, March 7. JG Chemicals IPO subscription status was 27.78 times on the final day of bidding, as per BSE data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status. The company will initiate the refund process for applicants who were not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initiation of the refund process will commence on Tuesday, March 12 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day itself.

JG Chemicals IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, March 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have applied for the JG Chemicals IPO , you can do a JG Chemicals IPO allotment status check online on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd today.

Here's JG Chemicals IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 1: When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2: Open one of the five provided links, then select JG Chemicals IPO from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3: Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4: - If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

How to check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

JG Chemicals IPO GMP today JG Chemicals IPO grey market premium is +32. This indicates JG Chemicals share price were trading at a premium of ₹32 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of JG Chemicals share price was indicated at ₹253 apiece, which is 14.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹221. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on last 13 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP trending upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest GMP is ₹60.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

