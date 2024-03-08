JG Chemicals IPO: GMP, subscription status, how to check allotment status
JG Chemicals IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today, say market observers
JG Chemicals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of JG Chemicals Limited ended on 7th March 2024 and applicants are eagerly waiting for the JG Chemicals IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. In the wake of T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on third working day from the last date of bidding. Under this rule, JG Chemicals IPO listing date will be most likely on 13th March 2024 i.e. on Wednesday next week. Meanwhile, after the end of JG Chemicals IPO subscription period, grey market sentiments have gone down regarding the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of JG Chemicals Limited are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today. The public issue received strong response from the primary market investors in three days of bidding from 5th to 7th March 2024. As per the JG Chemicals IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 27.78 times.
