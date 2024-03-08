JG Chemicals IPO: GMP, subscription status, how to check allotment status

JG Chemicals IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of JG Chemicals Limited ended on 7th March 2024 and applicants are eagerly waiting for the JG Chemicals IPO allotment date, which is most likely today. In the wake of T+3 listing rule becoming mandatory from 1st December 2023, it has become mandatory for the public issue to list on the bourses on third working day from the last date of bidding. Under this rule, JG Chemicals IPO listing date will be most likely on 13th March 2024 i.e. on Wednesday next week. Meanwhile, after the end of JG Chemicals IPO subscription period, grey market sentiments have gone down regarding the book build issue. According to stock market observers, shares of JG Chemicals Limited are available at a premium of ₹22 in the grey market today. The public issue received strong response from the primary market investors in three days of bidding from 5th to 7th March 2024. As per the JG Chemicals IPO subscription status, the public issue got subscribed 27.78 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JG Chemicals IPO GMP today As per the market observers, JG Chemicals IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹22, which is ₹8 lower from its Thursday GMP of ₹30. This dip in JG Chemicals IPO GMP can be attributed to the range-bound sentiments on Dalal Street. They said that in the last two days, JG Chemicals IPO GMP has dipped from ₹60 to ₹22, which is a matter of concern because the next three days would be non-trading days and the JG Chemicals IPO listing date is expected on Wednesday next week.

JG Chemicals IPO subscription status In three days of bidding from 5th to 7th March 2024, JG Chemicals IPO was subscribed 27.78 times. The issue received bids of 22,69,11,245 shares against the offered 81,68,714 equity shares, at a price band of ₹210-221, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Non-Institutional Investors Portion and Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was subscribed with 46.32 times and 32.09 times respectively, whereas Retail Portion subscribed 17.43 times.

JG Chemicals IPO allotment date In the wake of the T+3 listing rule, JG Chemicals IPO allotment date is most likely today or in case it is not announced today, one can expect announcement of share allocation on tomorrow i.e. on 9th March 2024. Those who have applied for the JG Chemicals IPO, they are advised to remain vigilant about the announcement of share allotment. Once the JG Chemicals IPO allotment status becomes public, an applicant will be able to check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the KFin Technologies website.

JG Chemicals IPO allotment links As mentioned above, JG Chemicals IPO allotment status can be checked online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the KFin Technologies website — kosmic.kfintech.com. However, for more convenience, an applicant can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status online.

JG Chemicals IPO allotment status check BSE To check JG Chemicals IPO allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' in the issue type;

3] Write Application Number or PAN Number whichever you have;

4] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

5] Click on the 'Search' button.

Your JG Chemicals IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

JG Chemicals IPO allotment status check KFintech To check one's JG Chemicals IPO allotment status online, a bidder can log in at the direct KFin Tech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus and follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide:

1] Click at the direct KFintech link — kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus;

2] Select JG Chemicals Limited;

3] Choose the Application Number/Demat Account/PAN option. Here we are choosing the Application Number;

4] Enter Captcha; and

5] Click on the 'SUBMIT' option.

Your JG Chemicals IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

JG Chemicals IPO listing date In the wake of the T+3 listing rule that has become mandatory from 1st December 2023, the JG Chemicals IPO listing date is most likely on 13th March 2024 i.e. on Wednesday next week.

