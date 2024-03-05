JG Chemicals IPO: Issue fully booked on day 1 on strong retail interest. Check GMP, other key details
JG Chemicals IPO price band set at ₹210-221 per share. Raised ₹75.35 crore from anchor investors. India's largest zinc oxide manufacturer with strong financial performance.
With its retail portion being fully subscribed within a few hours of opening, JG Chemicals IPO had a great start on its first day of subscription. Eventually, the issue has been fully subscribed on the first day of opening. JG Chemicals IPO subscription status was 1.01 times, at 12:39 IST, as per BSE data.
