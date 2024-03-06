JG Chemicals IPO: Issue oversubscribed on day 2 led by retail investors, NIIs; check GMP
JG Chemicals IPO price band set at ₹210-221 per share. The company raised ₹75.35 crore from anchor investors. It is India's largest zinc oxide manufacturer with a strong market presence globally.
JG Chemicals IPO subscription status: Retail and non-institutional investors were still swarming the issue on the second day of subscriptions, showing the enthusiasm behind the offering. JG Chemicals IPO subscription status was 4.45 times, at 13:06 IST, as per BSE data. The retail investors portion has been subscribed 6.21 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion is booked 6.07 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 3%.
