JG Chemicals IPO last bidding day today: Check GMP, subscription status, review, key dates, more. Should you subscribe?
JG Chemicals, India's largest zinc oxide manufacturer, offers IPO at ₹210–221 per share. Retail and non-institutional investors show strong interest. Grey market premium at +25, indicating potential listing price of ₹246 apiece.
JG Chemicals IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 5, and today (Thursday, March 7) is the last day to apply to the issue for those who are interested in subscribing. In the two days that the issue has been available for subscription, both retail and non-institutional investors have responded enthusiastically. JG Chemicals IPO subscription status was 6.40 times, as per BSE data, on the second day. The retail investors portion was subscribed to 8.32 times, Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion was booked 9.64 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was booked at 45%. On day 1, JG Chemicals IPO subscription status was 2.47 times.
