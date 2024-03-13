JG Chemicals IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, experts say on share debut
JG Chemicals IPO expected to list flat to muted at ₹221 per share due to subscription demand from all investors. Analyst advises cautious investors to book profit on listing day.
JG Chemicals IPO: JG Chemicals IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, March 13) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. The information on the BSE website states that during Wednesday's deals, JG Chemicals share price will list on the BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session. JG Chemicals share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.
