JG Chemicals IPO oversubscribed on final day led by NIIs, retail investors; check GMP, subscription status, key dates
JG Chemicals IPO price band set at ₹210-221 per share. Raised ₹75.35 crore from anchor investors. Largest zinc oxide manufacturer in India, top 10 globally.
JG Chemicals IPO subscription status: The issue continued to receive some overwhelming responses from the investors on its final day. Non-institutional investors stole the show, followed by retail investors and qualified institutional buyers chipping in on the final day as per the usual trend. The overall subscription status was 11.49 times, at 12:54 IST, as per BSE data.
