JG Chemicals IPO: Price band set at ₹210-221 per share; check issue details, key dates, more
JG Chemicals IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity. JG Chemicals IPO opens on Tuesday, March 5, and will close on Thursday, March 7.
The JG Chemicals IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The JG Chemicals IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, and will close on Thursday, March 7. The allocation to anchor investors for the JG Chemicals IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, March 4.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started