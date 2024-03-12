JG Chemicals IPO to debut on bourses tomorrow; here's what GMP hints ahead of listing
JG Chemicals IPO GMP at +28 in grey market, indicating trading at premium. Estimated listing price at ₹249 apiece, 12.67% higher than IPO price. Current GMP signals towards lower side.
JG Chemicals IPO listing date has been scheduled for tomorrow (Wednesday, March 13). JG Chemicals IPO allotment has been finalised. Today (Tuesday, March 12), we will see the crediting of shares to demat accounts for those who have been allocated shares. For those who have not received their shares, the refund process will also take place today.
