JG Chemicals IPO to open tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know before investing to ₹251.19-crore issue
JG Chemicals IPO, with a price band of ₹210 to ₹221 per share, opens on Tuesday, March 5. The company aims to raise funds for investing in its Material Subsidiary, repaying borrowings, and establishing a research center. The IPO listing is tentatively set for March 13.
JG Chemicals IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Tuesday, March 5). In terms of both output and income, JG Chemicals is India's largest manufacturer of zinc oxide, according to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP). This is due to the fact that JG Chemicals employs the French method, which is the most widely used manufacturing technology in the Americas, Europe, and Asia for the manufacture of zinc oxide (CARE report).
