J.G. Chemicals IPO: Zinc oxide maker raises ₹75.35 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue
The company informed the bourses that it allocated 34,09,818 equity shares at ₹221 per share on Monday, March 04, 2024, to four anchor investors.
Zinc Oxide manufacturer J.G. Chemicals Limited, on Monday, announced that it has raised ₹75.35 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offerings (IPO), which will open for subscription on Tuesday, March 5.
