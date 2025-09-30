Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check steps to track status and latest GMP

Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status: As the subscription for Jinkushal Industries' initial public offering (IPO) comes to an end, investor focus is shifting to its allotment status. Jinkushal Industries' IPO allotment date is set as September 30.

Jinkushal Industries IPO closed for bidding on Monday, September 29, garnering massive bids amid a steady grey market premium (GMP). The allotment for an IPO is finalised a day after the end of the subscription period. Since the Jinkushal Industries IPO subscription ended yesterday, the date for the finalisation of allotment status is today.

Once the Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status is fixed, the credit of shares will take place on October 1, and the refund to those who did not receive allotment will take place on the same day.

Jinkushal Industries' IPO was booked 65.10 times at the end of the bidding process. The component meant for retail investors garnered 47.10 times subscription, while the non-institutional investors quota got subscribed 146.39 times. Qualified institutional buyers received 35.66 times subscription.

Jinkushal Industries IPO Details

Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment Investors can easily check the Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on the website of the exchanges — BSE and NSE — and the registrar of the company, which is Bigshare Services in this case.

Steps to check Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on BSE 1. Go to the BSE website using this link: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select ‘Equity’ as the Issue Type.

3. From the Issue Name dropdown, choose ‘Jinkushal Industries’.

4. Enter your Application Number or PAN.

5. Complete the process by ticking ‘I am not a robot’ and then click ‘Search’ to proceed.

Steps to check Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment status on NSE 1. Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

2. Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

3. Choose ‘Jinkushal Industries’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

4. Enter your PAN and Application Number

5. Click on Submit

Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment on Bigshare Services 1. Head to the IPO allotment page on Bishare Services using this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html

2. Select any of the three servers

3. From the dropdown select 'Jinkushal Industries'

4. In Selection Type, pick one among: Beneficiary ID/PAN Number/Application Number

5. Enter the Captcha

6. Hit Search

Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP today is ₹17.5. This means that shares of Jinkushal Industries are trading ₹17.5 above the issue price. At the prevailing GMP and issue price, Jinkushal Industries' IPO listing price could be ₹138.5, a premium of 14.46% over the issue price. Grey market premium signals investor willingness to pay over and above the IPO price.

Jinkushal Industries shares will list on BSE and NSE on October 3.

Jinkushal Industries IPO Details The ₹116-crore Jinkushal Industries IPO was available for bidding from September 25 to September 29 in a price band of ₹115-121 per share.

The IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 86.40 lakh shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 9.6 lakh shares by the promoters.

The firm plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding the working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Based in Chhattisgarh, the company is engaged in export trading of new/customised and used or refurbished construction machines in global markets. It specialises in the export trading of construction machines, including hydraulic excavators, motor graders, backhoe loaders, soil compactors, wheel loaders, bulldozers, cranes, and asphalt pavers.

Also Read | Tata Capital vs TruAlt Bioenergy vs Jain Resource IPO — what grey market signals

GYR Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager to the IPO.