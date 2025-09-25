Jinkushal Industries IPO day 1 Live: GMP, review, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?

Jinkushal Industries IPO day 1 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jinkushal Industries Limited has opened today and will remain open for bidding until 29 September 2025. The export trading company has declared the Jinkushal Industries IPO price band from ₹115 to ₹121 per equity share. The Fresh Capital-cum-Offer for Sale (OFS) aims to raise ₹116.15 crore from the primary market, out of which ₹104.54 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹11.61 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

Meanwhile, shares of Jinkushal Industries Limited are available in the grey market. According to market observers, shares of Jinkushal Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹51 per share, which means Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹51.

Jinkushal Industries IPO subscription status Bidding for the public issue will begin at 10:00 AM today. A bidder can apply for the Fresh Shares-cum-OFS between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM during the trade dates available in the Jinkushal Industries IPO date of subscription.

Jinkushal Industries IPO details in 10 points 1] Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP today: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹51 per equity share.

2] Jinkushal Industries IPO date: The public issue has hit the Indian primary market today and will remain available for bidders until 29 September 2025.

3] Jinkushal Industries IPO price band: The export trading company has declared a price band of the Fresh Shares-cum-OFS at ₹115 to ₹121 per equity share.

4] Jinkushal Industries IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹116.15 crore from the primary market, out of which ₹104.54 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹11.61 crore is reserved for the OFS route.

5] Jinkushal Industries IPO lot size: One lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 120 company shares.

6] Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment date: The most likely date for finalisation of share allocation is 30 September 2025.

7] Jinkushal Industries IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the public issue.

8] Jinkushal Industries IPO Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors has been appointed lead manager of the initial offer worth ₹116.15 crore.

9] Jinkushal Industries IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE, and the most likely date for share listing is 3 October 2025.

Jinkushal Industries IPO: Apply or not? 10] Jinkushal Industries IPO review: On whether one should apply for the public issue or not, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, "The company is making a profit and due to the small size, the public issue is expected to sail through the Indian primary market with ease. However, the secondary market mood is expected to work as hitherto. Apart from this, the company's business model doesn't provide definite comfort for the long term. Hence, high-risk investors may apply for the public issue for listing gains only."

Advising investors to apply for the public issue for listing gain only, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental analyst, said, “The company is a profit-making company, and its valuations are also comforting for the primary market investors. However, selling pressure in Dalal Street may keep some investors on the sidelines and watch despite strong buzz in the grey market.”