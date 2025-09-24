Jinkushal Industries IPO: GMP, dates, price band, other key details in 10 points

Jinkushal Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of construction machine exporter firm Jinkushal Industries is set to open for public subscription on Thursday, September 25 and will remain open until Monday, September 29. The book build issue, which combines a fresh issue of 86,35,935 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9,59,548 shares, aims to raise about ₹105 crore from the fresh issue of shares, which it intends to use for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP According to stock market sources, the last grey market premium (GMP) of the Jinkushal Industries IPO was ₹42. Considering the upper price band of the issue at ₹121 per share, the estimated listing price of Jinkushal Industries shares is ₹163, a premium of 35 per cent.

Jinkushal Industries IPO key details 1. Jinkushal Industries IPO price band: The issue's price band has been set at ₹115 to ₹121 per share.

2. Jinkushal Industries IPO date: The mainboard IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, September 25, and conclude on Monday, September 29.

3. Jinkushal Industries IPO size: The IPO combines a fresh issue of 86,35,935 shares and an OFS portion of 9,59,548 shares.

4. Jinkushal Industries IPO reservation: As much as 50 per cent of the net issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and 15 per cent of the net issue is reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs). The remaining 35 per cent is reserved for retail investors.

5. Jinkushal Industries IPO lot size: The minimum lot size for an application is 120 Shares. With the issue's upper price band at ₹121, the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹14,520, and the maximum amount is ₹1,88,760 for 13 lots.

6. Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment date and listing date: According to SEBI's T+3 rule, a company must list its shares three business days after the IPO closing date. This means the company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE on Friday, October 3, since October 2 is a market holiday.

Accordingly, share allotment has to be finalised on a T+1 basis. Since the Jinkushal Industries IPO is closing on September 29, the company will finalise the share allotment on Tuesday, September 30.

Successful bidders can expect shares credited to their demat accounts on Wednesday, October 1, while those who fail to receive the subscription will receive a refund on the same day.

7. Jinkushal Industries IPO book-running lead managers and registrar: GYR Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services is the issue's registrar.

8. Object of the issue: According to the company's RHP, it wants to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet the long-term incremental working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

9. Jinkushal Industries IPO business overview: According to the company's RHP, the company is engaged in export trading of new, customised, used, and refurbished construction machines in global markets.

"We have exported construction machines to over 30 countries, including the UAE, Mexico, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, and the UK," the RHP reads.

10. Jinkushal Industries IPO financial performance: The company's revenue from operations for FY23 stood at ₹233.45 crore, which rose to ₹238.60 crore in FY24 and ₹380.6 crore in FY25.

Profit for FY23 was ₹10.12 crore, which increased to ₹18.64 crore in FY24 and to ₹19.14 crore in FY25.

