Jinkushal Industries IPO listing today: Here’s what GMP, experts hint about share debut

Jinkushal Industries IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, October 3) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Jinkushal Industries share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. Jinkushal Industries share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

According to the announcement made by BSE, trading members of the Exchange are hereby notified that starting from Friday, October 3, 2025, the equity shares of Jinkushal Industries Limited will be listed and permitted for transactions on the Exchange within the 'T' Group of Securities.

Jinkushal Industries IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, September 30. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Wednesday, October 1. On Wednesday, also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from non institutional investors (NIIS), and retail investors followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Jinkushal Industries IPO subscription status was 65.10 times on the final day of bidding on Monday, September 29 as per NSE data.

Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP today Jinkushal Industries IPO GMP today is ₹20. This indicates Jinkushal Industries share price were trading at a premium of ₹20 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Jinkushal Industries share price was indicated at ₹141 apiece, which is 16.53% higher than the IPO price of ₹121.

Analyzing the grey market activities from the past 18 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹20) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum stands at ₹51, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Jinkushal Industries IPO listing views According to Harshal Dasani, Business Head at INVAsset PMS, the upper price band gives the company an implied market cap of around ₹464 crore, translating to a valuation of approximately 19.7 times FY25 earnings and 0.12 times FY25 sales. The company boasts several strengths, such as an asset-light model, a robust international sourcing and distribution network, healthy return ratios, and minimal debt.

On the other hand, there are notable risks to consider, including thin margins that are commonplace in trading businesses, a heavy reliance on export revenue, and vulnerabilities related to foreign exchange fluctuations, logistics, and inventory cycles.

Overall, the valuations seem fair in terms of earnings and less demanding concerning sales. In the short term, any listing gains will largely hinge on investor appetite for trading-oriented companies. However, in the long run, the potential for re-rating will be driven by sustained improvements in margins, effective inventory management, and ongoing global demand for used equipment.